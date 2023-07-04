Tauheed of Bareilly will be interrogated in Lucknow on July 5, NIA summoned on connection with Pakistan, know the matter

Bareilly: Painter Tauheed, a resident of Mohalla Pakka Katra of Amla municipality of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, will appear before the National Security Agency (NIA) in Lucknow on July 5. A call has been sent for this.

The NIA team raided Tauheed’s house in Bareilly on Sunday. In this, the matter of talking to Pakistan’s number from Tauheed’s mobile number came to the fore. The NIA team has taken possession of the mobile of the accused painter. He is being investigated.

It is said that Tauheed makes videos and uploads them on YouTube. The NIA team has taken some other papers along with the papers related to his bank. On the other hand, according to Tauheed, since the arrival of the team, people are looking at it with suspicion.

There is a crowd of people coming to the house. Tauheed says that he has not received any foreign fund. Just out of ignorance had made a comment against the government. He still does not understand why his house has been raided. The team investigated. After this, a paper written in English has been given. Being in English, he could not even read it properly.

Many famous players including Rohan Bopanna will practice for Asian Games in Lucknow, will participate in Davis Cup

aadhar card verification

The team had captured all the certificates including Tauheed’s Aadhaar card. They are being verified. The verification report is expected by July 5. Along with this, it is also being said to collect information from call details and data. Many objectionable things are found in Tauheed’s phone, so it can be difficult.

active on social media

Tauhid does the work of painting. But, he was very active on social media. Only after this it has come on the radar of NIA. He has more than four thousand followers. His YouTube channel King Tauheed Khan has around 688 subscribers.

friendship with pakistani youth on phone

The talk of friendship with Faizan Dogar, a B.Com student of Karachi University, is coming to the fore on Tauheed’s phone. He is being called suspicious. Faizan Dongar is associated with the political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). It has come to the fore that it is an organization with a radical ideology.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8keXec9HCbE)