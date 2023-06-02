TB Free India: 6.25 lakh TB patients will be discovered in UP this year, government and private sector will work together

Lucknow: In UP TB A target has been set to find and treat 6.25 lakh patients this year to eliminate it from the root. Generally, people still hesitate to tell about TB disease, while many people leave the treatment in between. In such a situation, the chances of other people getting infected from them are high. That’s why this target has been set for the investigation and treatment of the missed TB patients.

In 2022, there was success in finding 5.22 lakh TB patients.

The health department has set a target of notification of 6,25,017 TB patients in UP this year. In this, 400717 notifications have been decided from the government and 224300 from the private sector. Last year there was a target of 5.50 lakh notifications, against which success was achieved in notification of 5.22 lakh TB patients.

Target to find maximum TB patients in Lucknow

According to this, capital Lucknow has been given the target of notification of maximum 26230 TB patients in the state. In this, 14330 TB patients from the public sector and 11900 from the private sector are to be notified this year. Similarly, a target has been fixed to notify 25933 TB patients in Kanpur city, 25730 in Agra, 19400 in Prayagraj, 17738 in Ghaziabad, 17332 in Bareilly and 17250 in Varanasi this year.

UP: Yogi government will conduct a survey of illegal settlements, from mafia-criminals these people will be on target, know the plan

Registration of 1.89 lakh TB patients on the portal in five months

From January to April this year, about 1.89 lakh tuberculosis patients have been registered on the Nikshay portal. 4001 TB patients were identified in five months under the initiative of Integrated Nikshay Diwas which started in UP from December. Under this, on the 15th of every month, TB screening and testing is done at the health units.

3.24 lakh TB patients undergoing treatment in UP

At present, treatment of about 3.24 lakh tuberculosis patients is going on in UP. Out of these, 2.29 lakh have given their consent for adoption, who have been linked with 100% Nikshay Mitras. Apart from taking full care of the nutrition of the patients, these Nikshay friends are also providing emotional support. At present, a total of 24,367 Nikshay Mitras are registered in the state. This number is the highest in the country. Apart from this, Rs 500 is also being sent to the accounts of TB patients every month during treatment under Nikshay Poshan Yojana. In the year 2022, about 3.94 lakh TB patients got the benefit of this scheme.

Every fifth TB patient in the country is from UP

According to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chairman of the National TB Task Force, TB infection is the highest in India globally. Of the total TB patients in the world, 26 percent are from India and 20 percent of them are from Uttar Pradesh. In this way, every fifth TB patient of the country is from Uttar Pradesh. About 35 to 40 crore people in the country have TB bacteria in a non-active state, which is also known as latent TB.

That’s why vigilance is necessary regarding latent TB

Actually tuberculosis includes active TB and latent TB. Symptoms appear in active TB while symptoms do not appear in latent TB. That’s why it is also called hidden or latent TB. Among them, there are 26 lakh people who get affected by TB as soon as their immunity becomes weak. In such a situation, it is necessary to make the investigation and treatment of latent TB infection effective.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFsF9CSXu6Q) tb patients search campaign in up