TB free panchayat started in Jharkhand, 10 panchayat representatives will be rewarded

Jharkhand News: Under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program, the state level program of TB Work Place Policy and Corporate Engagement to End TB was inaugurated in Ranchi. On this occasion, Health Minister Banna Gupta said that TB cannot be fought without enriching the villages. However, the immunity of the people of Jharkhand is very high and our advance planning is better than other states. The minister said that out of one lakh people in the state, 1022 people are being brought under the ambit of investigation. The scope of investigation will be further expanded.

57,567 TB patients in the state

The Health Minister said that the target has to be achieved by working on time after preparing an action plan to eradicate TB. The target of eradicating TB in the whole world is till the year 2030, while the national target is till the year 2025, while the target of eradicating TB in Jharkhand has been kept till December, 2024. He informed that so far 57,567 TB patients have been identified in the state.

TB eradication target in Jharkhand by December, 2024

10 TB free panchayat representatives will be rewarded

The minister said that work is being done to make people aware of TB in all the districts and to make the Panchayat TB free. Until each and every village and panchayat becomes TB free, the concept of TB free district and state will be dishonest. The state government is starting the TB-free panchayat program from today. The representatives of the first 10 TB-free panchayats will be rewarded at the state level by the state government. Along with this, gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to all TB-free panchayats.

Government is doing everything possible to eradicate TB

He said that the government is making every possible effort to eradicate TB at its level, but without the coordination of other departments, this work does not seem possible. In this direction, efforts are being made to work in coordination with Labour, Industry, Mining, Social Security, Postal Department, Tribal Welfare Department etc.

People want to hide the disease due to misconceptions

The Health Minister of Jharkhand said that there are many small and big industries in the state. There are many public enterprises and there is a lot of mines. We are reaching the remote areas of the state with the help of Sahiya, but we are not able to reach the employees working in these factories, mines etc. People go to their workplace during working hours and they are not able to meet our health workers. On the other hand, people want to hide the disease due to misconceptions and spread TB disease to other people.

Mantra of TB will lose, Jharkhand will win

He said that keeping these things in mind, the state government has brought the Work Place Policy for TB, its Comorbidities and Occupational Lung Disease for the first time in the country, so that people can make their workplace TB-free by using the resources available with the state government. Can make a campaign to do. This is Unique Employee Lead Model. We have full faith that after the implementation of this policy, people will be able to make their workplace TB free. Along with this, the mantra of TB will lose, Jharkhand will win will be successful.

TB should be tested by organizing camp in Panchayat: Labor Minister

At the same time, Labor Employment Training and Skill Development Minister Satyanand Bhokta said that a separate wing should be made for TB in all districts and other hospitals. Due to this, people will not hesitate to get the investigation done. Said that TB should be tested by setting up camps in the Panchayat. Investigation is also necessary in hard to rich areas.

Number of infected patients increases due to lack of timely treatment

He said that if a person has TB and is not treated, he can infect about 10 to 15 new people in a year. Officers-employees etc. working in our industries, tomorrow-factories work very close to each other, due to which there is more risk of infection from each other. Also, workers in many industries, especially in the mining sector, live in a dusty environment, where the risk of lung disease is high and the risk of TB infection in diseased lungs increases. This is a commendable step by the government to make the workplace TB free.

Do the work of eradicating TB by establishing coordination: Additional Chief Secretary

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh said that Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to inaugurate TB work place policy and Corporate Engagement to end TB. Everyone should establish coordination and work to eradicate TB. The main reason for getting TB is the lack of immunity and not getting good food. The bacteria spreads through the air and affects the lungs. By removing the misconceptions and superstitions related to TB, we need to make meaningful efforts to combat it with public participation, so that we can be successful in achieving this ambitious goal in time. Said that come, let us all take a pledge in our state to fulfill this social responsibility to protect humanity and participate in eradicating TB from our state by December, 2024.

TB free gram panchayat started in 2023

DDG, TB Division Dr Rajendra P Joshi said that Jharkhand is taking the initiative. In a survey, it has been found that most of the people have symptoms of TB, but they do not want to go to the doctor. 64 percent people do not think about TB. He said that TB is an air borne disease like Covid. TB-free Gram Panchayat was started in 2023.

they got respect

Government and non-government organizations were honored for adopting TB patients from different districts of the state as friends and providing them additional nutritional support under the TB-free India campaign. The organizations to be honored are Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Bokaro (BGH), Uranium Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, Adhunik Power and Natural Resources Limited, Usha Martin Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Tata Steel Foundation, Airport Authority of India. Industry Secretary Jitendra Kumar Singh, Labor Secretary Rajesh Sharma, Campaign Director Alok Trivedi, Additional Campaign Director, Chief Director Dr. Virendra Prasad Singh, Mr. Vidyanand Sharma Pankaj, State Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Ranjit Prasad and other officials and employees were present on the occasion.

