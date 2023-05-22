TCS gets Rs 15,000 crore contract for 4G from BSNL

New Delhi, May 22 (Hindustan Times). Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) has bagged a big order. The TCS alliance has bagged a huge Rs 15,000 contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for expansion of 4G network. Tata group company TCS has given this information.

TCS said in a statement released on Monday that it has received an ‘advance purchase order’ from BSNL worth Rs 15,000 crore. With this announcement, the speculations going on for the last several months have come to an end. India’s multinational software services and consulting company TCS was frontrunner for the deal from the beginning.

It is noteworthy that the public sector telecom company BSNL provides fixed line and mobile services across the country except Mumbai and New Delhi. Private sector telecom companies are already providing 4G services, while some companies have also started offering 5G services in select areas.