TCS Job Scam: TCS wrote a letter to the board members in the job scam case, sought clarification

TCS Job Scam: The country’s leading tech company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has written an official letter to all its board members to clarify regarding the allegations related to giving jobs allegedly for money. Economic Times has given this news by quoting an off-the-record conversation with a director of the company. This clarification has been sought on the basis of a report in a business daily, which has claimed a recruitment scam in the company. It is said that the company has written a letter to all the directors asking them to explain in detail what is happening.

Know what is the allegation

According to the report, however, the investigation in this matter is still going on and the final report is awaited. At the same time, the director said that this matter is not related to the hiring of TCS employees, but to the contractors of TCS. It was also said that the claim that the amount involved is Rs 100 crore is also false. In fact, according to media reports, TCS is accused of recruiting people by taking money.

How was it revealed

Let us tell that a whistleblower has disclosed this job scam in TCS. He informed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCS about the scam. He alleged that ES Chakraborty, Global Head of Resource Management Group (RMG) of TCS, has taken commission from staffing firms in the company instead of hiring and all this has been going on for years. According to the news, this transaction is worth about 100 crores. Significantly, ES Chakraborty, Global Head of RMG of TCS has been with the company since 1997. At the same time, in a statement given to BSE on June 23, the company said, recruitment activities in TCS are not controlled by the Resource Management Group (RMG). The reference to the alleged scam in the recruitment process, as alleged, is therefore incorrect.