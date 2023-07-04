Teacher appointment exam will be held on time, High Court refused to ban

Patna. The Patna High Court has refused to stay the reinstatement process of 2.5 lakh teachers in Bihar. After the refusal of the High Court, it has now become clear that the recruitment examination of one lakh 70 thousand teachers to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission in the month of August will be held on its own schedule. Hearing was held on Tuesday on the petition challenging the rules made by the state government. A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathi, while simultaneously hearing the PILs filed by Subodh Kumar and others in the matter, on Tuesday refused to pass any stay order in favor of the petitioner. . The court said that the next hearing in this matter will be held again on August 26.

On behalf of the state government, the Supreme Court’s preferred advocate told the court that the new rules are completely legal and in the interest of the teachers, so there is no need for the court to interfere in it. He told that it is in the interest of the teachers. Accepting the argument given by the state government, the court refused to give any adjournment order in this matter. Now the next hearing on this matter will be held on 26 August. On behalf of the petitioner, the court was told that the state government has made a new rule in 2023 to reinstate teachers on a large scale in the state.

Before this, the counsel for the petitioner told the court that the state government has started the process of reinstatement of teachers, which is against the principle of equality. Therefore, instructions should be given to the state government to postpone it with immediate effect. The court was told that under the new rules made by the state government in the year 2023, the teachers reinstated from the year 2006 to 2023 will have to participate in this process. The teachers who will be reinstated under the new rules will get the status of government servants. The teacher who is working since 2006 will not get the benefit of being a government servant.