Teacher candidates of Bihar got Pappu Yadav’s support, will protest demanding implementation of domicile policy

JAP’s national president Pappu Yadav has said on Sunday that the domicile policy should be abolished in teacher reinstatement in Bihar. It is also wrong for BPSC to take exam after CTET-BTET exam. He has strongly objected to the statement of Education Minister Chandrashekhar, in which he said that Maths and Science teachers are not available in Bihar. Pappu Yadav said that by making such a statement, he has insulted the Bihari youth, the world considers Bihar’s talent as iron.

strike on july 5

Pappu Yadav said that the government can keep 10 percent seats for candidates from other states, his party has no objection in that. Under any circumstances, 90 percent seats should be reserved for the students of the state, our party will not compromise on this. Yadav said that the Janadhikar Party would stage a dharna across the state on July 5 demanding the implementation of the domicile policy. Along with this, he said that domicile should be fully implemented in the restoration of education.

The government confused the teacher manual: Male

Here, CPI-ML’s State Secretary Kunal has said that the government itself has confused the teacher’s manual, due to which many apprehensions have arisen. After that barbaric lathi charge was also done on the teacher candidates on Saturday. The Grand Alliance government cannot adopt the path of repression in this way. Male teacher condemns lathicharge on candidates.

Government should adopt the path of talks: Male

Kunal said that the teacher’s manual has been controversial since the beginning. Teacher organizations and teacher candidates are continuously opposing the exam. We had requested the government to seriously listen to their demands and reconsider the examination, but the government ended the reverse domicile policy. Due to this it is natural for the teachers and the teacher candidates to get angry. We demand the state government to adopt the path of dialogue instead of repression.