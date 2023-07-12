Teacher recruitment scam: ED preparing to summon Abhishek and Sayoni again

The Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) team probing the case of economic transactions in the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal will soon send summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and Youth Trinamool Congress President Sayoni Ghosh for questioning them again. Can Idi sources tell that preparations are being done for this. It is being speculated that Sayoni Ghosh can also be interrogated by the CBI.

ED’s stir increased after Supreme Court allowed to interrogate Abhishek

Significantly, on Monday itself, in a case filed by MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Supreme Court had said that ED can interrogate Abhishek Banerjee. Since then, preparations are being made to send notice for inquiry from ED side. There is a possibility of sending a notice to Abhishek only after the date is fixed regarding when he will be called. On the other hand, the possibility of sending a notice for questioning to Sayoni Ghosh has also become strong.

Abhishek Banerjee said on the Bengal Panchayat election results – this victory will pave the way for victory in the Lok Sabha elections

Investigation agency will seek answers to questions related to documents sent by Sayoni to ED office

ED officials say that both Abhishek Banerjee and Sayoni Ghosh had talked about being available before the Central Investigation Agency for questioning at any time after the Panchayat elections. The results of the panchayat elections started coming from Tuesday morning itself. Probably the counting of votes will be completed by Wednesday. In such a situation, notice is likely to be sent to both of them for questioning by the end of this week. Officials say that many questions related to the documents sent by Sayoni Ghosh are yet to be answered. For this reason, there is a need to interrogate Sayoni soon.

Further strategy will be prepared by sending report to Delhi officials, Edi not satisfied with the documents sent by Sayoni