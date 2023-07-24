Teacher recruitment scam: Inquiries are being made to those who got jobs despite being unsuccessful

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: The CBI team probing the teacher recruitment scam has now started the exercise to reach the mastermind. Sources say that people who got jobs despite failing in the primary Tet in the year 2014 are now being interrogated. He says that despite failing in Tet in the year 2014, how did those who got jobs get jobs. To find out about this, inquiries have been started from the candidates who got the job. From this it can be ascertained from whom he had bought the job by paying Rs. His statement is being taken.

Inquiries have been launched to find out who is the main mastermind.

It is noteworthy that on the basis of the preliminary examination of the year 2014, many allegations of cheating were made in the recruitment process of 2016. The court had advised the CBI to interrogate the job seekers in this corruption case, so that the main mastermind could be reached. Now the CBI is increasing the pace of investigation on this suggestion of the court.

Recorded statements of candidates from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Birbhum

According to CBI sources, the investigating agency wants to know for how much money he got the job. To whom did he send the money? Where did he get the contact for this? How did he get the appointment letter? So far the statements of the candidates of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Birbhum have been recorded. The process of summoning others is underway.

