Teachers are mobilizing against basic teachers transfer policy, some went to court, some complained to CM

Lucknow . The biggest flaw in Basic Teachers Transfer Policy 2023 is that after policy formulation, suggestions and objections were not sought from the stakeholders. Due to this, Teacher Transfer Policy 2023 is an imposed policy in the Basic Education Department. The second biggest drawback is not giving importance to preference. In this policy, teachers working in the same district for 14 years will not be able to get transfer and teachers who came in service two years ago will take advantage of transfer on the basis of weightage. This is to say of Ashwani Kumar, a teacher posted in an upper primary school in Puwayan block of Shahjahanpur. Ashwani is not the only teacher who is questioning the transfer policy of basic teachers. A demand is also being made by the BSA of each district to make public the list of patients including incurable patients.

Displeasure among people employed in the business-private sector

Teachers claim that the High Court has made it clear in many cases that the importance of surcharge is only when the basis is the same, no one can reach the top of the merit on the basis of weightage. Husband and wife will get the opportunity to serve in the same district only if they are employed in government service. Means the teachers whose husbands and wives are employed in the private sector are lagging behind. A teacher whose husband or wife or one of the children is suffering from an incurable disease is given a weightage of 20 marks. Disabled teachers and women have been given a weightage of 10 marks. A weightage of three marks is given to state award winners and five marks to national award winners.

Complaint of fake medical certificates

Resentment is increasing regarding the teacher transfer policy. In this matter, teachers have made complaints through CM portal and mail. The complaint has reached the Prime Minister’s Office. The Government of India has also written a letter to the Government of Uttar Pradesh in this regard. Teachers are keeping their point through social media. Seven such questions have been raised for which even the department has not yet answered. For what reasons the original GO of 03 June 2023 was changed later. Why seniority was not given priority. Discrimination has been done by keeping the transfer quota of the aspirational district which was twice deprived of transfers equal to that of the districts which have availed the benefits of transfer twice. Basic teachers are also not government employees, then why are they given preference over others?