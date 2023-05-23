Teachers Association elections held after 5 years in Aligarh Muslim University, 60 percent teachers voted

Aligarh. In Aligarh Muslim University, a group of teachers defied the AMU administration and successfully completed the election process of the teachers’ association. It was decided to hold elections in the General Body meeting of the Teachers Association. However, declaring Amuta’s election illegal on behalf of the university administration, a new program from its level was released two days ago. This election process was to start from July 31. In such a situation, a situation of controversy was being seen in the campus regarding this election.

60 percent teachers voted

However, the General Body meeting of the Teachers Association was held for two consecutive days. In which it was decided that the order of AMU arrangements does not apply to teacher elections. At the same time, the AMU administration is interfering under the conspiracy. This will not be tolerated nor will it be considered as interference with the arrangements. On the other hand, in the AMU Staff Club, on Tuesday, the election of Amuta went on till 5 pm. After that the result will be declared by late evening. This election of Amuta has happened after 5 years. However, this election has been done without the consent of AMU arrangements. It is being told that about 60 percent teachers have participated in the voting.

Voting started from 8 am

The polling started at 8 am in the Staff Club. Around 1244 teachers are voters in this election. Whose vote is made. Although the AMU administration tried to declare the election process illegal. But it was decided to hold elections in the teachers’ general body meeting. There is a contest between Nisar Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Khalid for the post of president in the unique election. Ashraf Mateen and Obaid Ahmed Siddiqui are face to face for the post of Secretary.

Counting will happen today itself

Saad bin Javed, Jameel Ahmed, Rafiuddin are contesting for the post of Joint Secretary. Along with this, 17 candidates are in the fray for 8 executive members. After voting today, the counting process will start. Teacher Rehan Ahmed told that there is an Eid-like atmosphere for AMU in Democracy. Every teacher is giving his vote to restore democracy inside AMU. For the last several years, there was no election of teachers in AMU. There was no one to raise voice. But now want to come on a platform to fight for their rights.

