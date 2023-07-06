Teachers’ movement will be strong in Bihar, now all teachers unions will fight under one banner

The marathon meeting of all the primary teachers’ unions of Bihar went on till late Wednesday night at the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association office. It was jointly decided in the meeting that all of us will fight together under the banner of Bihar State Teachers Struggle Coordination Committee formed earlier under the leadership of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association.

Encirclement-camping program on 11th and 12th July

In the light of the order of the State President of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association Brajnandan Sharma, the meeting of President and General Secretary of various teachers associations was held at Bhuneshwar Shikshak Seva Sadan Exhibition Road Patna under the chairmanship of Executive President Manoj Kumar. In this, it was unanimously decided that in the third phase of the movement announced earlier by the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, on July 11 and 12, under the joint aegis of all the unions, under the banner of the Bihar State Teachers Sangharsh Coordination Committee, encircle all the MLAs of the state. Dera dalo program will be organized, in which the leaders and workers of all the unions associated with the Sangharsh Coordination Committee will be present with full force.

Will give memorandum to legislators

The leaders and workers of the Sangh will surround their MLAs and give a memorandum to keep the favor of the teachers in the Vidhansabha. Significantly, the movement of 2020 was also led by the Bihar State Teachers Struggle Coordination Committee, a joint platform of all the unions formed under the leadership of the State President of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, Brijnandan Sharma.

The movement will be strengthened with many demands

The presidents and general secretaries of the unions present in this meeting have jointly decided that by amending the Bihar Teacher Appointment Transfer and Disciplinary Action Rules 2023, all the teachers already appointed under the municipal and panchayati raj system will be unconditionally given the status of state worker. To give The ongoing movement to cover the rules, to re-implement the domicile policy in teacher appointment in Bihar and to get all the schools in Bihar inspected by the competent officials pre-arranged in the rules, is being conducted under the banner of the Bihar State Teacher Struggle Coordination Committee. Tax will be made more sharp.

Announcement of the next phase of the movement on July 12

The next phase of the movement will be announced in the meeting on 12th July. On behalf of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, Executive President of the association Manoj Kumar, General Secretary Nagendra Nath Sharma, Ram Bhushan Upadhyay, Premchand, Shashi Ranjan Suman, Anand Kumar Mishra, Pramod Kumar Yadav, Navneet Kumar along with other union officials were present in the meeting. .