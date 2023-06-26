Teachers of Bihar will intensify the agitation, will encircle the houses of MLAs, MLCs, camp program

Patna. Teachers will organize Ghera dalo dera dalo program on July 11 and 12 at the houses of legislators and councilors of their area regarding eight-point demands, including amendment in teacher appointment rules 2023, implementation of old pension and getting schools inspected by competent officials. Information about the strategy related to the movement was given on Sunday in a press conference organized by the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association.

two-stage movement completed

Bihar State Primary Teachers Union President Brijnandan Sharma, General Secretary Nagendra Nath Sharma, Working President Manoj Kumar, Treasurer Ayodhya Paswan, Auditor Ram Bhushan Upadhyay and Spokesperson Premchandra said that even after the two-phase movement has been completed, the government is on the ear. The louse is not crawling. In order to solve the problem of the teachers, the government is trying to entangle the teachers by adopting various tactics.

Teachers are not going to be discouraged by government gimmicks

Teachers are not going to be discouraged by government gimmicks. The movement will continue until the government amends the Teacher Recruitment Rules 2023 and covers all the teachers appointed under the Panchayati Raj and Municipal bodies with the new appointment rules.

Lakhs of teachers will protest in front of Bihar Legislature on July 11, announcement of Secondary Teachers Association

the movement will be intensified

Teacher leaders said that the government will have to give state worker status to all the teachers appointed by the Nagar Panchayat Municipal Corporation as soon as possible, covering them with the Bihar Raj Teacher Recruitment Rules 2023, instructions for inspection by the following officials on the occasion of competent officials by the Education Department The letter has to be cancelled. Along with this, all the teachers will have to be covered under the old pension scheme, otherwise the agitation will be intensified. The government itself will be responsible for the damage caused to education. District Primary Teachers Association President Ashok Kumar, State Working Committee member Shambhu Prasad etc were present in the press conference.