Teachers of Bihar will prepare for the movement, not for the exam: Bihar Secondary Teachers Association

The Satyagraha and Dharna program organized by the Bihar Secondary Teachers Association in all the district headquarters of the state since May 22 continued for the eighth day on Tuesday. Bihar Secondary Teachers Association President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and General Secretary Shatrughan Prasad Singh have said that the series of meetings of the Education Department and the Commission is going on continuously, but there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the teachers due to non-decision regarding the discrepancies in the Teacher Rules 2023.

Teachers will prepare for the movement, not for the exam

Bihar Secondary Teachers Association said that employed teachers will not take suicidal steps by giving exams. Teachers will prepare for the movement, not for the exam. Teacher manual is a conspiracy to snatch livelihood.

Conspiracy to snatch potential livelihood from unemployed

Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that no process has been decided yet for Kandika-8 for the employed teachers. Out of one lakh 78 thousand total posts created, apart from the 1742 posts created for classes VI to VIII, some posts have been intentionally left out. This is also a conspiracy to snatch away the possible livelihood from the unemployed.

Work is being done to provoke and anger the teachers

Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that despite the passage of almost two months, the work of deliberately provoking and angering the teachers is being done by not giving time for talks. Despite lakhs of efforts of the department and commission, teachers will not be able to take suicidal steps by giving exams without adjustment as state employees. Teachers will also prepare for a decisive struggle in the session of the Legislature to press for the demand of state worker status to lakhs of teachers.

