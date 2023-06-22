Teachers of secondary schools will be transferred online, apply online from the afternoon of 23 to 4 pm of 25

Lucknow , According to the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, there will be online transfer in government secondary schools to bring transparency in transfers. Teachers seeking transfer will have to apply on the website upsecgtt.upsdc.gov.in.Lucknow. As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the power of the state, he attacked corruption under the zero tolerance policy. This is the reason that today rigging in jobs and transfers has been completely curbed in the state.

NIC created portal for transfers

Director of Secondary Education Dr. Mahendra Dev has told that according to the intention of the Chief Minister, the transfer of Principal, Headmaster, Deputy Principal, Lecturer, Assistant Teacher (Male/Female) of Government Secondary Schools in the session 2023-24, the website developed by NIC upsecgtt.upsdc The transfer has been decided through an online transparent process through .gov.in. The online application for transfer will start from 23 June afternoon till 4 pm on 25 June.

Application will have to be made on upsecgtt.upsdc.gov.in

Director of Secondary Education Dr. Mahendra Dev has told that applicants will have to use their own mobile number and e-mail ID while applying. The application form will be submitted online only. Application through any other means will not be accepted. He told that for detailed information, carefully study the guidelines on the website upsecgtt.upsdc.gov.in. For teachers, helpline number 8317054632 can be called or contacted through WhatsApp and e-mail [email protected]

