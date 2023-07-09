Teachers will gather in front of Bihar Vidhansabha tomorrow, preparations completed for protest

Employed teachers of Bihar are adamant on their demand for unconditional state employee status. Regarding this, the Bihar Shikshak Sangharsh Morcha has already announced to protest in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on July 11 and submit memorandum to all the MLAs on July 12. A review meeting of the morcha was held on Sunday at the residence of CPI-ML deputy leader Satyadev Ram in the assembly, which was presided over by Sandeep Saurabh, the patron of the morcha and MLA from Paliganj. In the meeting, the participation of different districts was discussed and the strategy to make the strike a peaceful success was finalized.

Demand to be given status of state worker

Sandeep Saurabh said in the meeting that the employed teachers of Bihar have been demanding for years that they should be given the status of state employees. In this regard, on July 11, we will present our demands by holding a peaceful dharna in front of the Vidhan Sabha and on Wednesday, July 12, we will go to the residence of all the MLAs and hand over memorandum to them to raise our demands in the Vidhan Sabha.

Claims support of more than 100 MLAs

Sandeep Saurabh told that more than 100 MLAs have supported the demands of the teachers. Releasing its list, he told that the MLAs of all parties, including CPI Male, CPI, CPIM, all Congress MLAs, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Vibha Devi, Prakashveer, Ramvriksha Sada and dozens of MLAs have given their support to the teachers.

Bihar State Secondary Teacher Non-Teaching Staff Federation will protest on 12th

Bihar Pradesh Secondary Teachers Non-Teaching Employees Federation has said that till now the schools have not received the grant even after the government has approved it. The grant for 2014-2015 and 2015-16 was to be given directly to the school after being approved by the government, but instead of giving the grant, the department has ordered an inquiry. The federation has opposed this investigation, because the grant amount is for the academic session 2014-15 and 2015-16, which is not related to the investigation. The federation has demanded a grant before the investigation. Check the school after paying the grant from the academic session 2012-13 to 2022-23. In protest against this, a sit-in and demonstration has been organized in Gardnibagh from 10 am on July 12.