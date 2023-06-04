Team India and coach Rahul Dravid met the Commissioner of the Indian High Commission before the WTC Final

India and AustraliaBetween June 7, the final of the World Test Championship will be played at The Oval. Both the teams are practicing hard for this match. Before this explosive match between the two teams, the Indian team and head coach Rahul Dravid have met Commissioner Doraiswamy of the Indian High Commission in London. The pictures of the meeting between Team India and the High Commissioner have now surfaced on social media.

United Kingdom | Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met the Indian High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Vikram K Doraiswami in London pic.twitter.com/SIz771YWu4

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023



Before the final match of the World Test Championship, the Indian team has met Commissioner Doraiswami of the Indian High Commission in London. The photo of this meeting of the team is going viral on social media. During this meeting, Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is seen giving an autographed bat to Commissioner Doraiswamy. At the same time, Rohit Sharma is seen giving autograph on the T-shirt to the member of the High Commissioner.

On the other hand, after meeting the Indian team’s head coach and team captain Rohit Sharma, the commissioner of the Indian High Commissioner looked very happy. Expressing his happiness after the meeting, he has given a big statement. He said that ‘Indian cricket team is such an institution that binds the country in one thread. As a High Commission team, we are always proud to have a visiting team in any country and here during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), it is a big deal. We wish them all the best’

When will the final match be played

The final match of the World Test Championship will be played at The Oval Stadium in England from June 7. This time in the final of the World Test Championship, Australia has reached the final with 152 points and India with 127 points. Now whoever wins this match from both the teams will become the Test champion of the world. Significantly, this is the second time in a row that Team India has reached the final of the World Test Championship.