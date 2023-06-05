Team India players got a cool photoshoot done for WTC Final, different attitude shown in New Jersey, see PHOTOS

WTC Final: Team India

Team India Photoshoot WTC Final: From June 7 between India and Australia world test championship The final will be played at the Oval Stadium in London. Both the teams are preparing fiercely for this title clash. A new jersey has been launched for this special match, wearing which the players of Team India got a photoshoot done. In this photoshoot, the entire team from Indian team captain Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli is visible.

Virat Kohli

The pictures of the photoshoot of the Indian team have been shared by the BCCI from its official Twitter account. This is the first match of the team after the agreement with Adidas. ICC WTC Final 2023 is written on this jersey. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill including the entire Team India players have been photoshooted.

Rohit Sharma

In this photoshoot of the Indian team, all the players are looking very aggressive. The pictures of this photoshoot of Indian players are now becoming increasingly viral on social media. Please tell that Adidas has tied up with the BCCI till the year 2028. She will design and make Team India’s jersey.

Shubman Gill

A few days before the WTC final, Adidas launched the new jersey of the Indian team. With the new jersey, the Indian team did a photoshoot for the WTC final. The Indian team will play the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row, while this will be Australia’s first final.

Ravindra Jadeja

Last season, Team India had to face defeat against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship 2021, but this time the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will go on to win the World Test Championship title.

Cheteswar Pujara

In this match, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be face to face as captain. Both India and Australia are running in amazing form at the moment. There will be a fierce competition between the two teams but it will be interesting to see who will win.

Ishan Kishan

Indian team for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wicket keeper).

Shadow of rain on WTC Final, know which team will lift the trophy if the match is drawn or canceled?