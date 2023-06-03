Team India seen in new jersey before WTC Final, Virat and Rohit’s cool style, video viral

world test championship Team India’s new jersey has been released before the final. The video of the new jersey of the Indian team is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The special thing in this video is that this time the entire team including Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been seen wearing new jersey. All the players of Team India looked very cool in the new jersey.

Different swag seen in Team India’s new jersey

Adidas India has uploaded the video of the new jersey of the Indian team from its official Instagram account. In this video Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur and players of Indian men’s and women’s team are seen wearing new Adidas jerseys. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur are seen in great enthusiasm wearing this new jersey of Team India. Wearing a new jersey, Virat Kohli is seen saying in the video that it will make you feel like a king, but it will also remind you that there is nothing bigger than the game. At the same time, all the players wearing this jersey are also saying that it is impossible to explain their filling for this jersey. But nothing is impossible by wearing jersey.

Let us tell you that in this video all the stars of Team India are seen wearing limited overs (ODI and T20) jerseys. Adidas India also unveiled the jersey of the Indian Test team on Friday. Adidas has made very attractive jerseys for all the three formats of cricket. Fans are very fond of this jersey made by Adidas. Significantly, Adidas has become the new sponsor of the jersey of the Indian team. Adidas has become the sponsor of Team India’s kit for the year 2028.

