Team India’s journey ends in Thailand Open, Lakshya Sen out after losing to Kunlavut Viditsaran in semi-finals

Bangkok: The Indian challenge at the Thailand Open badminton ended when Lakshya Sen Thailand’s second seed in the men’s singles semi-finals on Saturday kunlawut viditsaran Got out after losing. The 21-year-old Sen from Almora played brilliantly in the first game but could not maintain that momentum and went down 21-13, 17-21, 13-21. Kunlawut will now face the winner of the match between eighth seed Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France.

Lakshya lost in quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

Lakshya Sen reached the first semi-final this season. Earlier, they were eliminated after losing in the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters. His ranking dropped from six to 23 due to average performance this year. The first game was a draw between the two players but Lakshya took an 11-6 lead at the break. After the break, the Thai player scored four consecutive points and made the difference 11-10.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy make winning debut in All England Badminton Championship

Lakshya Sen showed a great game

Lakshya played brilliantly at the right time and won the first game easily. In the second game, he fought a lot and the match was equal till ten points. After this, Kunlavut took a 12-10 lead with a crosscourt smash. Lakshya tried to come back but then Kunlavut took four consecutive points to take the match to the deciding game. In the deciding game, the Thai player created pressure from the very beginning, from which the target could not recover.

