Team India’s star Shreyas Iyer arrived to watch the SAFF Championship, cheering for India while sitting in the stands

star batsman of team india shreyas iyer Was seen at the stadium in the semi-final match of the SAFF Championship. The match was being played between India and Lebanon, where Iyer was seen cheering for the Indian football team. Iyer saif championship Was present at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore for. Iyer is currently out of action due to a stress fracture in March this year.

Iyer is going through rehab

Shreyas Iyer last played against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Since then, the 28-year-old batsman has undergone surgery on his back due to a recurring problem. Iyer has been rehabilitating to regain full fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since the surgery. Iyer was the highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket last year.

Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team, update on injury of both

Iyer missed IPL 2023 due to injury

Due to injury, a large part of the year 2023 of this batsman was wasted. Due to injury, Iyer also missed the IPL this season. Meanwhile, Iyer was seen sitting in the stands just behind Indian team coach Igor Stimac at the Kanteerava Stadium where India were taking on Lebanon for a place in the final on Saturday. Indian football team coach Stimac has been suspended for two games after showing a red card against Kuwait.

Stimac all smiles as the Ref shows Red Card to a Lebanon official! pic.twitter.com/hQyKiaalh8

— IFTWC – Indian Football (@IFTWC) July 1, 2023



Iyer was recently seen doing workouts

Stimac was suspended for two matches after clashing with one of the opposition players. In such a situation, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli was guiding the Indian team during the struggle against Lebanon. Earlier, India defeated Lebanon in the final of Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar. Coming to Iyer, the Mumbai cricketer was recently seen working out in the gym in a selfie shared by KL Rahul.