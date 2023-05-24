Team India’s veteran bowler Deepak Chahar injured! Learn health update of CSK star player

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar Has given a big update on his injury after the win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. He said that he is ready for the big final of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings at their home ground on Tuesday Gujarat Titans Defeated and entered the final of IPL 2023. CSK will play the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar took the last catch of the match

Deepak Chahar took the last catch of the match for CSK. Chahar looked a bit uncomfortable while running after the catch. Chahar Match also took two wickets while bowling. He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shubman Gill. Chahar took a fine running catch to dismiss Mohammed Shami as the last wicket. Chahar was seen in pain while running, but the fast bowler told after the match that he was fine.

Deepak Chahar will play in the final match

Deepak Chahar said in the post-match presentation that he is ready to play in the final. The spinners of CSK gave a big blow to the top team of IPL and dismissed the entire team. Gujarat has been all out for the first time in this season. Spinners took four wickets. Deepak Chahar went ahead and led the bowling department. He also instilled enthusiasm in the young bowlers inside the ground.

The celebrations begin in the @ChennaiIPL camp as they get one step closer to a victorious season #CSK register a 15-run win #Qualifier1 over #GT Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/LRYaj7cLY9#TATAIPL , #Qualifier1 , #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/WaGTRKNdXH

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023



Special advice given to young bowlers

After the match, Chahar said that I think we kept the length accurate during the match. We decided to bowl full length and didn’t experiment too much. It is difficult to defend runs like 172 in matches like semi-finals. He said that I have played in the playoffs before. When Chahar was asked what he talked to the youth, he said that I only told them about the pressure.