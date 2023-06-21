Teaser out of Vidya Balan’s film ‘Niyat’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is a well-known name in the film industry. She has always done films where the heroine’s character becomes the ‘hero’ of the story. Films like ‘Dirty Picture’, ‘Kahaani’ are good examples of this. After giving several blockbuster movies, now Vidya Balan is all set to entertain the audience once again with the film ‘Neyat’.

Niyat is a suspense thriller film directed by Anu Menon. Actress Vidya Balan will be seen in the film as detective Meera Rao, who will solve a murder mystery. Vidya Balan has recently released the teaser of her film. Seeing this explosive teaser of Vidya Balan’s film, the fans have given amazing reactions. The audience is reacting that they cannot wait for the release of this movie. The teaser of this film has been released today on 21st June.

Vidya Balan has shared the teaser of the film on her social media account, which begins with a voiceover. The voiceover of the teaser of the film ‘Niyat’ can be heard saying “The suspects are coming. Intentions are being made. Get ready guys, a secret is coming. It can be guessed from this teaser that the story of the film revolves around a murder mystery, but who is the real murderer? It is going to be very interesting to see.

Along with this, the first look of Vidya Balan as a detective has also come out in the teaser of Murder Mystery. Many people have liked the teaser of ‘Niyat’. However, seeing Vidya Balan’s look, some fans have speculated that the film is a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Knives Out’. The shooting of the film ‘Niyat’ has been done in London. Apart from Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor and Rahul Bose will also be seen in important roles in the film. The film ‘Niyat’ will release in theaters on July 7.