Teaser release of film ‘Bawal’, exclusive global premiere to be held on July 21

Ending the audience’s wait, Prime Video, the most preferred entertainment destination in India, today unveiled an intriguing sneak peek of the new romantic-drama film ‘Bawal’. Also officially announced its exclusive global premiere on 21 July.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s EarthSky Pictures, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The teaser of the film gives glimpses of the cute and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). Composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the love-filled song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte’ in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh makes every moment more wonderful as love is felt in this soulful and timeless love song.

Producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawal is a film that I am extremely proud of, as I think this film will always be one of the most special and memorable projects for me. We were sure from the very beginning that the film would be appreciated and enjoyed by audiences across the globe. On 21st July, viewers will witness a love story that will be remembered for centuries.”

The two actors will be seen pairing on screen for the first time, with Varun Dhawan playing the role of Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Nisha, a very promising, beautiful yet simple girl who hopes to find true love in her heart. The film has a meaningful message that will surely resonate with audiences across the globe. The film has been shot at many spectacular locations in India as well as in other countries.