Technical fault in Vietjet plane, emergency landing in Philippines

A Vietjet plane made an emergency landing in the northern Philippines this morning due to a technical fault. According to the information, there were 214 people in this plane and all are safe. No passengers or crew members were hurt. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the Airbus A-321 was en route to Vietnam from the South Korean city of Incheon when it developed a technical problem and was forced to divert to Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte province.

Pilot did not declare emergency

Civil Aviation Agency spokesman Eric Apollonio told The Associated Press (AP), the pilot did not declare any emergency. He informed the tower about the technical problem. However, no engine damage has been reported. Apollonio told that another plane has been arranged for the passengers, which is expected to reach today. As long as the passengers have been asked to wait in the airport lounge.