Teenager trapped between pillar and wall of Son bridge in Bihar, was missing for two days, rescue operation continues

On the Nasriganj-Daudnagar main road of Sasaram, a 12-year-old boy got trapped between the pillar and the wall of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar son bridge near Jamalpur and Atimiganj of the local police station area. Being stuck in a crack less than a foot wide, the boy’s body is partially visible. The said child is said to be Ranjan Kumar, the 12-year-old son of Shatrughan Prasad alias Bhola Sah, a resident of ward eight of Khiriaon village of Khiriaon panchayat. He is said to be mentally deranged, who was missing from home for two days. In this sequence, information was received by the woman and the villagers to her family and the villagers that a child was trapped in the pillar of the Son bridge.

Kishore was missing for two days

Kishore’s father Bhola Sah told that his son was mentally deranged, who was missing for two days, which was being searched. This afternoon, a woman from Son bridge informed the family members after seeing the boy crying and trapped in the pillar of the bridge. After which information was given to the local administration by the villagers and the head of Mangrao Panchayat, Advocate Yadav.

Officers reached the spot with the team

After getting the information, administrative officials including BDO Mohammad Zafar Imam, CO Amit Kumar, RO Chandan Chaudhary, SI Shivam Kumar and SI Gautam Kumar reached the spot with the team force in Anan Phanan. Where he consoled the family members, assured to save the teenager and got involved in the rescue work. Later, SDM Upendra Kumar Pal is also camping on the spot.

Purchase scam in Bihar’s Magadh Medical College: 5 pens for Rs 35, 50 locks for Rs 376

Attempt to reach the child by bamboo-bat ladder

It was told that SDRF team is being called from Patna to save the child. Here the BDO told that the crack is open from one side and closed from the other side. That’s why there is no shortage of oxygen, that’s why with the help of cylinders and pipes, sufficient amount of oxygen is being delivered inside the crack. He told that many oxygen cylinders are available on the spot. More cylinders will be ordered if required. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to reach near the child with the help of bamboo-bat stairs.

Present on the spot with PHC in-charge team

PHC in-charge NK Arya is also camping on the spot with his entire team. Rescue work was going on till the news was written. NDRF team was about to reach. On the other hand, all kinds of arrangements were made by Atimi Panchayat head Nishu Devi and husband Pankaj Sah.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG7L3VBbYWE)