Teesta Setalvad denied regular bail by Gujarat HC, ordered to surrender immediately

Ahmedabad : The Gujarat High Court on Saturday refused to grant regular bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad. Rejecting the bail application filed by Teesta Setalvad, the High Court has ordered immediate surrender. Social activist Teesta Setalvad is accused of allegedly tampering with evidence and training witnesses in cases related to the 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat. The court has also rejected the request of his lawyer to stay the order to go to the Supreme Court.

Accused of defaming Gujarat through fake documents

According to media reports, there is an allegation of defaming Gujarat on the basis of fake documents and affidavits during the post-Godhra communal riots in 2002. The Gujarat High Court has also rejected the demand of Teesta Setalvad’s lawyer to stay the verdict till an appeal is filed in the Supreme Court.

It has been said in the report that through the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in September 2022, Teesta Setalvad was protected from arrest. After this he was released from judicial custody in this case.

Got bail from the Supreme Court in September 2022

It has been said in the report that Teesta Setalvad, who was arrested in a case related to the Gujarat riots, got bail from the Supreme Court in the month of September 2022. Along with this, the Supreme Court also said that only the Gujarat High Court can decide on his regular bail.

Gujarat Riots Case: Teesta Setalvad out of jail after 69 days, facing serious charges in 2002 Gujarat case

At present, he has been granted interim bail. In its order, the Supreme Court had also made it clear that Teesta Setalvad would have to surrender her passport and cannot leave India until regular bail is granted by the High Court.