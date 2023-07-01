Teesta Setalvad will not surrender for seven days, interim protection from Supreme Court

New Delhi : Social activist Teesta Setalvad finally got a big relief from the Supreme Court for surrendering immediately after her regular bail plea was rejected by the Gujarat High Court. The court, which sat at around 9.15 pm on Saturday night, after the hearing, has stayed Teesta Setalvad’s surrender for a week. According to media reports, the Supreme Court has granted interim protection to social activist Teesta Setalvad by staying the Gujarat High Court order for seven days. The Gujarat High Court had issued an order to Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately.

Interim protection on the orders of Gujarat High Court

According to the report of news agency ANI, the Supreme Court has provided interim protection to social activist Teesta Setalvad. The Gujarat High Court on Saturday rejected Teesta Setalvad’s regular bail in the case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The High Court had issued an order to surrender them immediately. In its judgement, the Gujarat High Court had observed that prima facie it appears that Teesta Setalvad used her close aides and riot victims to ‘oust the then government in the Supreme Court and tarnish the image of the institution and the then Chief Minister (Modi)’. In filing a false and fabricated affidavit for the purpose of

Teesta Setalvad filed false affidavits: Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government in the Supreme Court, argued that the SIT (on the 2002 Godhra riot case) was constituted by the Supreme Court, which filed reports from time to time. The witnesses told the SIT that Teesta Setalvad had given a statement to them and her focus was on a particular aspect, which was found to be false. The Solicitor General said that Teesta Setalvad filed false affidavits.

Why not given time to challenge bail: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, why seven days should not be given to a person to challenge the bail, when he has been out for so long. In response to this, Tushar Mehta said that the simple way in which this matter has been presented, it is more serious than that.

Teesta hasn’t violated bail condition: Lawyer

Senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for Teesta Setalvad, told the Supreme Court that she was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on September 22 last year and she has not violated any condition of the bail.

Teesta Setalvad denied regular bail by Gujarat HC, ordered to surrender immediately

Three judges bench heard

A three-judge Supreme Court bench on social activist Teesta Setalvad’s plea against the Gujarat High Court’s rejection of her regular bail plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots, the agency reported. Started hearing.