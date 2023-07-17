Tej Pratap Yadav will strengthen RJD abroad as well, created new Facebook named ‘Student RJD India’

Patna. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar’s Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav has said that the student RJD has to be strengthened outside Bihar, in the country and in the whole world. It has to reach those studying in schools and colleges. He has said that forget who broke down, come together, strengthen the RJD. Tej Pratap has created a new Facebook page named ‘Student RJD Bharat’ for this campaign. Coming live through this page on Monday, he also praised the student RJD state president Gagan Kumar. Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap also said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar have emerged from student politics. Lalu Prasad came from Patna BN College after being elected as a student leader. Fought along with Jayaprakash Narayan. Lalu Prasad fought against communal forces.

Students have to take RJD to heights

Tej Pratap said that each and every worker of student RJD is going to strengthen RJD. While being the environment minister, it is my endeavor that the whole of Bihar becomes green. The student RJD organization is not to be drowned, but to be taken to greater heights. Seeing the solidarity of the people of the Grand Alliance, the people of BJP were shocked. In 2024, the central government will leave the throne. This is my prediction. Student RJD, India’s page will spread in all the states of the country. No position in the party matters. It is necessary to strengthen the foundation of the party. He also said that some youths who are going astray. They sit with us once. We will talk. Who got broken where, scattered. Forget it. We have to capture people outside Bihar as well. Very soon the students will call a meeting of RJD on next Sunday. Gagan Kumar, state president of student RJD, is working hard.

Student RJD has been in discussion

Because of Tej Pratap Yadav, the student RJD has been in discussion earlier also. Two years ago, Tej Pratap had called Jagdanand Singh Hitler in the program of this organization organized at RJD office. Tej Pratap Yadav’s anger had skyrocketed after his state president Akash Kumar was removed. On June 2022, Tej demanded the removal of Gagan Yadav. Student leader Vikrant Rai was accused of assault. The photo of Akash Yadav, the then state president of the student RJD, was blackened on the poster put up in the party office. He was removed from the post. That time was the month of August 2021. The granddaughter could not find out who sooted. Tej Pratap Yadav had said that no one can be removed from the post of the party without notice. It is against the constitution of RJD.

Student organization was formed parallel to RJD

The dispute had gone so deep that Jagdanand Singh did not come to the party office for 10 days. When Jagdanand Singh returned, he made Gagan Yadav the new state president of the student RJD. Tej Pratap got very angry. In return, he formed his new organization Chhatra Janshakti Parishad on 5 September 2021. At first, Tej kept his symbol as a lantern in his hand, but after the intervention of Lalu Prasad, his symbol was kept as a flute. Chhatra Janshakti Parishad also removed the pad containing RJD. Tej Pratap’s close friend said that Tej Pratap Yadav is fond of playing the flute and is a devotee of Krishna. He was seen playing the flute many times. He has been calling himself Krishna and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav as Arjun. However, a few days back he had removed the photo of Charioteer Krishna and Dhanurdhar Arjun from his Twitter handle. Had put Jayaprakash Narayan’s picture on his Twitter handle.

Also in discussion about DDS

Tej Pratap Yadav is always in discussion due to his organizations. When Baba Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri came to Patna, the organization of Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav DSS i.e. Secular Sevak Sangh became active. Tej Pratap Yadav had said that if there is an attempt to spoil the harmony between all religions in Bihar, then Dhirendra Shastri will be gheraoed at Patna airport only. Tej Pratap Yadav had also reorganized his organization DSS. Earlier Tej Pratap Yadav was on the post of Patron in the organization, but now he has become the National President of DSS. He made his special Prashant Pratap Yadav the national spokesperson of DSS. Danish Iqbal of Kishanganj was made the state president. He has been associated with RJD for a long time.