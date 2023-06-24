Tejashwi Yadav’s reaction to the collapse of the bridge under construction on the Mechi river in Kishanganj, know what he said

The pillar of the bridge being constructed between Thakurganj to Bahadurganj on the Mechi river in Bihar’s Kishanganj district caved in on Saturday. After which now Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister cum Road Construction Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has said in this matter that this is a project of the Central Government. In such a situation, the National Highways Authority of India has all rights to give credit and punishment to the agency and officers. (NHAI) belongs to.

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted

It is an under construction bridge built by NHAI under the “Bharat Mala Project” under the Central Government. It has nothing to do with the Road Construction Department of the Government of Bihar. NHAI has all rights to give credit and punishment to the agency and officials related to the construction of this project. https://t.co/UUO5FmcDIE

Project running at a cost of 1546 crores

It may be noted that during the widening of NH 327E from Galgaliya to Araria in Kishanganj, the under-construction bridge over the Mechi river caved in. According to the information, GR Infra Company is doing the work of widening of NH 327E between Galgaliya to Araria, 94 km long at a cost of 1546 crores. Dozens of new bridges are to be constructed on this road. One of the important bridges, a six-span bridge has also been built on the Mechi river at Gori Chowk between Thakurganj block of Kishanganj to Bahadurganj block.

NHAI had ordered the investigation of all under-construction bridges

At the same time, a few days ago, a part of the bridge under construction on the Ganges river between Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj had collapsed. After this, the regional officer of NHAI Patna wrote a letter to all the project directors of his jurisdiction and directed them to check all the under-construction bridges. IIT or SERC, Chennai has been asked to get this investigation done.

