tejhawi yadav advice to the bihar police said friendly behavior increases people trust in the police asj | Tejashwi Yadav’s advice to Bihar Police, said

Tejashwi Yadav said that common people in Bihar start running after seeing the police. If there will be a friendly relationship, people’s hope and faith in the police will increase. Which will help in the investigation. Even today, the people of Dalit society shy away from coming to the police station, while the police is known for its discipline. If there is a sense of friendship, people’s trust will increase on the police. He said that many times it is heard that the food mess in the police is divided into different castes, which is wrong. Mutual reconciliation is very important. This will strengthen the police organization. Tejashwi Yadav said that we have heard all your demands. Will try to fulfill those demands by talking to the Honorable Chief Minister.