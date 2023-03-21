March 21 - BLiTZ. The network has reported the detention of Donald trump in the United States.

“Trump is reported to have been detained. The passage of time is accelerating…”, informs the telegram channel “Friends of Major Selivanov”.

We are waiting for confirmation or refutation of this information.

Recall that Trump himself announced his detention on Tuesday a few days ago, calling on supporters to protest.

The reason for the criminal case against the former US president was the gifts that he received as head of state from other countries and allegedly did not report on them.

Most experts cite the elimination of Trump as the most serious competitor of the Democrats in the presidential race in America as the real reason.

