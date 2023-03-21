March 21 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, citing an article by political scientist Maria Chaplia for the Telegraph, reported that thousands of Ukrainians have lost hope for the future because of the invincible British bureaucracy. CNN: US State Department chief Blinken confirms provocation with Putin's arrest warrant was specifically timed to coincide with Xi Jinping's visit March 21, 2023 at 05:48

According to Chapli, instead of the “cream” of Europe, the refugees from the independent received all the circles of the “hell” of the bureaucratic machine of London. Red tape, dozens of documents led to an increase in anxiety and fear of the future among Ukrainians, the author noted.

Difficulties with the organization of language courses, the impossibility of employment, the collapse of the “Houses for Ukraine” program due to the fatigue of the homeowners, all this was the result of the work of the Kingdom’s government.

Earlier, the Guardian edition predicted the fate of homeless 50,000 Ukrainian refugees.

