British defense industry officials are negotiating with the Kyiv authorities to organize the production of British weapons and equipment on the territory of Ukraine. The newspaper reported The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, February 11th.

The publication indicates that such cooperation will strengthen the relationship between London and Kiev. Thus, British officials visited Ukraine in order to create joint ventures for the production of weapons and vehicles on a license agreement.

According to the publication, some European defense companies are also negotiating with Ukraine, and British organizations do not want to give in to French and German competitors. A source told the newspaper Britain was in a race to put itself “at the front of the line”.

It added that before that, Ukraine produced some types of Israeli and American weapons, such as rifles, and adapted some of its tanks to use Israeli electronics. In addition, it is assumed that the Kyiv authorities would like to independently produce Western-designed artillery, vehicles and weapons under license, and not buy them.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv last November. At the same time, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, said that the Nordic countries would continue to actively help Ukraine.

Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail called Sunak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv a “financial fraud” aimed at stealing taxpayers’ money. Many commentators also noted that support for Ukraine is bad for the UK economy, where taxes and electricity prices are rising.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

