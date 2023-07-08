Telugu people have always enhanced India’s potential: PM

New Delhi, 08 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for several important infrastructure development projects worth about Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana.

During this, while addressing a program, the Prime Minister said that it has been nine years since Telangana was formed. Even though the state of Telangana is new but here and its people have contributed a lot in the history of the country. He said that today India has become the fifth largest economic power in the world. The people of Telangana have a big role to play in this. Telugu people have always enhanced the potential of India.

He said that today huge opportunities of possibilities are available in the country. Also, the youth of the country are full of energy. In such a situation, no corner of the country should be left behind from rapid development. Today, a network of highways, expressways, economic corridors and industrial corridors is being laid across the country. At a time when investment in India is on the rise and India is fulfilling its dreams, Telangana is getting a lot of opportunities for growth and progress. He said that the production sector is becoming a major medium for the employment of the youth. We have introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to encourage the manufacturing sector.

The projects for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone include the 176 km long National Highway Project to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 5,550 crore. These projects include the 108-km Mancherial-Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor. This section will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by about 34 kms, thereby reducing travel time and improving traffic movement on NH-44 and NH-65. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for upgradation of 68 km long Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two-laning to four-laning. This will help in improving transport connectivity between the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and the Warangal SEZ.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet. This modern manufacturing unit, to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will augment the wagon manufacturing capacity. The plant will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as robotic painting of wagons, state-of-the-art machinery and modern facility for material storage and maintenance. This will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in the surrounding areas.