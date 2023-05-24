Temple of Justice gets new shape, Jharkhand High Court will get eco friendly building today

Ranchi, Rana Pratap: Jharkhand High Court will get the gift of a new eco-friendly building today. The idea of ​​its construction also came after the formation of Jharkhand state. Earlier, the Patna High Court was established in the year 1916. Then on March 6, 1972, the first circuit bench of the Patna High Court was established at Ranchi in Chhotanagpur. The bench was established to cater to the needs of the tribal population of Chhotanagpur region. On April 8, 1976, the then Chief Justice Ujjwal Narayan Sinha inaugurated the permanent bench.

On the day of formation of Jharkhand High Court on 15 November 2000, there were 12 judges including Chief Justice VK Gupta. After the formation of the new Jharkhand state, the number of cases increased every year. Along with this, the number of lawyers, scribes and clients also increased. On January 1, 2007, the number of judges was increased to 20. At that time there was a shortage of space in the five-acre High Court complex at Doranda. Court rooms were few. The number of court rooms was increased in the same premises. In this sequence, the pressure on the campus started increasing. The number of vehicles also increased. Parking problem started to arise. Lawyer-clients were forced to park their vehicles on the roadside.

The client has the first right on the court, but here there was no place for the clients, even the women and the children accompanying them to sit. There was also less space for the lawyers to sit. There is a saying that the lawyer will argue well, then the decision will also be good, but the lawyers did not have enough facilities to study here. There was less space for the library. There are 2500 lawyers here and there are a dozen chairs in the library. In such a situation, the idea of ​​building a new complex for the High Court came up.

Preferred advocate Jai Prakash put PIL

Jai Prakash, the then president of the Advocates Association and senior advocate of the High Court, filed a PIL No. 2211/2010 on May 12, 2010, his birthday. The HEC had given 2000 acres of land to the state government under the bail out package, out of which the demand for transfer of 300 acres of land to the Jharkhand High Court was placed in the petition. The hearing of the case continued. In May 2011, in a bench headed by the then Chief Justice Prakash Tatia, the state government talked about the transfer of 165 acres of land in Tiril Mauza of Dhurwa in Nagdi zone to the Jharkhand High Court. After that, the state government got the boundary wall done on the transferred land. Later, the state government got the boundary wall done on the transferred land.

The capital is ready to welcome the President, will inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court on May 24

In the year 2013, the foundation stone of the new eco-friendly building of the High Court was laid. Then in 2015 the construction work of the building started. During the construction, under the leadership of the then Acting Chief Justice DN Patel, a plantation drive was carried out in the campus. Presently 25 posts of judges including Chief Justice are sanctioned.

Eco friendly building has many features

There are many features of eco friendly green building. The outer wall of the entire building is protected from fire, water, noise pollution. AAC blocks manufactured in Odisha have been used in its construction. A rock is given in between two blocks. Due to this there will always be a difference between the temperature inside and outside the building. This building is completely eco friendly. Panel has been installed for solar energy.

25 courtrooms are attractive

The Chief Justice’s court room (court number-one) is in the last part of the eco-friendly building. Its area is 80 feet long, 65 feet wide and 40 feet high. Video conferencing room, conference room, library and dining room have been made. At the same time, the other 24 court rooms are also state-of-the-art. A total of 12 court rooms have been made on the first floor, six each on the left and right sides. The same number of court rooms have been made on the second floor. At the same time, 76 chambers have been set up for senior advocates and 576 for other advocates.

Jharkhand High Court’s new building will be inaugurated on this day, President will attend

32 lifts and four escalators in the building

32 lifts have been installed in the building, in which 13 people can go at a time. Apart from going to the court room, there is also a provision of lift in Advocates Block, AG Office. Two escalators have been installed on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

The library is attractive, there will be 5 lakh books

Library has been arranged. There is a provision to keep about five lakh books related to law. An air conditioning (AC) plant has been built to control the temperature inside the building.

60 year old cycas bonsai plant will be visible as soon as you enter gate number-one

A 60 years old Cycas Bonsai plant will be seen as soon as you enter the campus from gate number-one. Moving ahead from here, a 50 feet high flag pillar will be seen. Here the national flag tricolor will continue to fly. Ceremonial ramp has been made in front. From where the main building of the High Court can be entered directly, but this ramp will open only on special occasions. Fountains have been made on both sides next to the ramp, which attract towards themselves. Apart from this, bonsai plants have been planted on different sides and in front of the ceremonial ramp. To keep the campus green, 2000 plants of different species have been planted in three lakh square feet. In these, 400 types of plants have been planted along with mango, peepal, banyan, neem, palm tree. Automatic arrangement of Patwan has been made.

History of the construction of the new High Court building

On 12 May 2010, the then President of the Advocates Association, Jai Prakash filed a PIL.

In May 2011, the state government transferred 165 acres of land at Dhurva to the High Court.

The foundation stone of the eco-friendly building was laid on February 9, 2013.

The construction of the High Court building was started on 18 June 2015.

Monitoring was done by the bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Ratnakar Bhengra.

The construction work was interrupted for two years. Work started again after the revised DPR.

On 30 April 2023, the state government handed over the building to the High Court.

14 Chief Justices in the High Court in 22 years

The Jharkhand High Court came into existence on 15 November 2000 after the Bihar state reorganization. During the 22 years of Jharkhand, there have been 14 Chief Justices in the High Court. Presently Sanjay Kumar Mishra is the 14th Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Firstly, VK Gupta was made the Chief Justice of the High Court. After this, PKI Balasubrahmanyam, Altamas Kabir, N Dinakar, M Karpag Vinayagam, Gyan Sudha Mishra, Bhagwati Prasad, Prakash Tatia, R Bhanumati, Virender Singh, PK Mohanty, Aniruddha Bose and Dr. Ravi Ranjan have been Chief Justices.

The present Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, after assuming office, had directed to complete the construction of the new complex. After setting the target, kept monitoring it continuously and instructed to handover it by 30th April. It was his effort that the construction of the new building of the High Court was also completed and the shifting started from the old building.