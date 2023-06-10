Temple priest kills his girlfriend in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : A 36-year-old temple priest in Hyderabad was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his girlfriend. While giving this information, the police said that the girlfriend was pressurizing the priest to get married. A release issued by the police said that Kuruganti Apsara had asked Ayyagari Venkata Surya Sai Krishna to marry her in March.

According to media reports, however, she knew that he was married. The woman blackmailed him by saying that she would expose him if he did not marry her. Distressed by her behavior, Sai Krishna conspired to kill Apsara.

It has been said in the release that on the night of June 3, he killed the woman and took her dead body in a car. Later it was placed in the manhole.

It states that he took the mother of the deceased to the police station and lodged a false complaint about Apsara’s disappearance.

It has been said in the release that after seeing the footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple, the police took the priest into custody.

During interrogation, the priest confessed that he had killed the woman.