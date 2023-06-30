Temporary hospitals and boat dispensaries will be opened in the flood affected areas of Bihar, a team of doctors will be formed

Daughter. In flood-affected districts, people have to face the outbreak of many water-borne diseases along with life and property. Water borne diseases take the form of epidemics. Regarding this, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department of Bihar Government, Pratyay Amrit has given necessary instructions to all the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates and Civil Surgeons.

Instructions for conducting mock exercises or mock drills

It has been said in the instruction that an epidemic prevention committee is constituted at the district level under the chairmanship of the district officer. In this, the office bearers of DDC, SP, Civil Surgeon, Supply Department, District Disaster Management Department and PHED are members. This committee will identify the possible areas of diseases arising out of flood or water-logging in its district on the basis of past experience and will take remedial and preventive action there in a quick manner. In the letter, the Additional Chief Secretary has given instructions to organize mock exercises or mock drills with health workers and non-governmental organizations at regular intervals regarding pre-flood preparedness.

Instructions for DDT spraying and fogging

With the help of the office bearer of PHED, it has been said to ensure the cleanliness of the drinking water of the area. At the same time, emphasis has been laid on using bleaching powder for large water bodies. It has been said in the instructions that due to water logging after the flood, the outbreak of mosquitoes increases. Epidemics like dengue, malaria, kala-azar etc. spread rapidly. This affects a large population of people. In such a situation, instructions have been given by the District Malaria Officer to get DDT spraying and fogging done. Along with this, it has been told that the sanitary inspectors of the districts or blocks should collect water samples to maintain the quality of drinking water. Whose investigation will be done in the Divisional Laboratory or Medical College or Public Health Institute, Patna.

Team of doctors will be formed

The Additional Chief Secretary has directed that medical teams will be formed to provide health facilities in the flood-affected areas at the district or block level. Mobile teams will also be included in this. Apart from the medical officer in this team, there will also be para medical staff. Instructions have also been given to ensure availability of all medicines regarding snakebite. Emphasis has also been laid on making arrangements for regular vaccination of new born babies in flood affected areas. At the same time, instructions have also been given to identify pregnant women in advance and make arrangements for delivery kits and maternity huts.

Arrangement of floating hospital and boat dispensary

It has been said in the letter that a temporary hospital will be opened in PHC or sub-centre, school, panchayat building etc. There the temporary hospital will be operated till the epidemic is controlled. It has also been talked about arranging a boat dispensary in case of breakdown of road connectivity in the flood affected area. For any kind of information, it has been directed to establish contact on the toll free number 104 of the State Control Room, to spread publicity and to make its information available to the people.