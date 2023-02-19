Tennis player Daniil Medvedev wins tournament in the Netherlands

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev won the ATP 500 category tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday, February 19. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €2 million.

In the final, the Russian defeated the Italian Yannick Sinner with a score of 5:7, 6:2, 6:2. Tennis players spent 2 hours and 29 minutes on the court. The score in personal meetings is 5:0 in favor of Medvedev.

For the 27-year-old athlete, this is the 16th title in the tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in singles and the first this season. The Russian tennis player earned almost $388,000 for winning the tournament in Rotterdam, while receiving 500 rating points. Next week, the Russian will return to the top 10 in the ranking of the best tennis players in the world, now he is in 11th place.

The fact that Medvedev reached the final of the tournament in Rotterdam became known a day earlier. The Russian then beat the athlete from Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov. The meeting ended with the score 6:1, 6:2 in favor of Medvedev. The duration of the match was 1 hour 21 minutes.

The tournament is played on hard courts. The prize pool is €2,074,505. In 2022, Auger-Aliassime won the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev is the 2021 US Open winner.

