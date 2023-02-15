Tennis player Medvedev started with a victory at the tournament in Rotterdam

On the night of February 15, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in the first round match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Rotterdam. The meeting ended with the score 4:6, 6:2, 6:2 in favor of the Russian.

In the second round, Medvedev will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Kenten Alice and Dutchman Botik van de Zandshulp.

At the moment, Daniil Medvedev is ranked 11th in the ATP rankings.

As noted “Sport Express”, the tournament takes place on hard courts. The prize pool is €2,074,505. Last year, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tournament.

Earlier, on January 20, Medvedev lost to American Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Australian Open (Australian Open, AusOpen). The match ended with the score 7:6 (9:7), 6:3, 7:6 (7:4). The game lasted 2 hours 59 minutes.

Medvedev was eliminated after the third round of the AusOpen for the first time since 2018, and at all Grand Slam tournaments for the first time since Roland Garros 2020. At the last two Australian Opens, the 26-year-old reached the final.

