Termite of corruption in KDA, released map of layout on green belt land, officials gave clarification

Kanpur. The games of the Kanpur Development Authority, which give benefits of housing schemes to the people of the city, are also strange. Sometimes after the diesel scam and sometimes after the dispute of residential and commercial lands, KDA is now in discussion regarding land use on the green belt. The Kanpur Development Authority has passed the land use map of the Green Belt. Which is completely wrong in law. Because the land of green belt cannot be used for land use. A letter regarding this episode was sent to the KDA President by Arunesh Kumar Dwivedi, Deputy Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Instructions have been given in the letter that the said case should be investigated and the record and report along with the evidence should be sent to the government. After which there has been a stir in KDA.

Commercial land use map passed on green belt land

It goes on to say that Nawabganj resident Anoop Kumar Shukla has said in the complaint letter that the map has also been approved for commercial group housing on 12000 square meters of green belt land. Although the officials of Kanpur Development Authority are busy in giving their clarification. KDA Additional Secretary Gudakesh Sharma said in his clarification that even before this case was filed by a person in the High Court through PIL. Which was rejected by the Hon’ble Court on the very first day while hearing the said case.

complaint letter

hundreds of maps passed

The secretary on KDA further told that its map was passed in the year 2009. Since then till now hundreds of maps have been passed on it. The group housing map has been passed on the complaint that has been made. On the same, permission was sought by the builder for the map of NRI City and the map was passed after examining it according to the rules. There is no problem in this. Although the Additional Secretary also said that some people are trying to tarnish the image of the authority by forming a gang for their personal interest.

CSJMU is the first university to get the maximum number of MPT seats in Uttar Pradesh, the course is running since 2019

The petitioner refused to appear before the media.

KDA officials gave a long speech in their clarification. After which the team of Prabhat Khabar reached the residence of petitioner Anoop Kumar Shukla to know the truth of what he said. But when telephonic contact was made on his non-receipt, he refused to appear before the media. From which it is clearly visible that somewhere or the other there is substance in the words of KDA. Because, in the very first hearing after the PIL was filed, the Hon’ble Court dismissed the said case.

Report: Ayush Tiwari