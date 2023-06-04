Terror of Lahariya cut bikers in Dhanbad, 25 road accidents in 27 days, so many people lost their lives

Dhanbad, Suraj: The havoc of speed in Dhanbad district is not taking its name. If you look at the last 27 days, there were 25 road accidents in the district, in which 14 people died and 41 were badly injured. The special thing is that most of the deaths have happened due to head injury. Most of the accidents are on Govindpur GT Road, Baliyapur Main Road and Topchanchi GT Road. In fact, the people of this place have to bear the brunt of their own negligence and negligence of those responsible.

After most of the cases, the condition of the victim’s relatives becomes pathetic. If we talk about the district, many times rules were made here to stop the speed. The people of the traffic police and transport department were equipped with speed guns and other resources. Accountability has been fixed, but everything is under cover. Nothing worked. Even today, on the roads of Dhanbad, drivers will be seen driving or racing a Lahariya cut bike. The minor can be seen driving rashly.

what are the reasons

Negligence of the Transport Department: The Transport Department seems alert only in the road safety awareness week, then neither the fitness of the vehicle is checked nor the safety rules.

Negligence of traffic police: Lack of training in traffic police is clearly visible. Instead of following traffic rules, she seems more busy in blackmailing.

Drug abuse: The addiction of driving under the influence of drugs has also caused a lot of damage. The police also rarely use alcohol testing machines here.

Our habit of breaking the rules: It is probably becoming a habit to break the traffic rules. Wearing helmet in hand instead of head, not wearing seat belt in vehicle or rough driving has become a habit. People do not hesitate to use their power even if someone interrupts.

Know when and where the incident happened

May 03: Gokhul Das (36), a resident of Sidhabad village of Brahmandiha panchayat, died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near 12th turn of GT Road, Topchanchi police station area.

07 May: Chinta Devi (35), a resident of Katania, died in a road accident between Tundi Mod and Virancho.

May 08: Death of Phoolchand Mohli (35) near Pandedih on Govindpur-Baliyapur main road.

May 09: Jiten Pramanik (28), a resident of Barwa, died on NH 2 near Deviyana Gate of Nirsa police station area.

May 09: Vishwajit Tuddu, a resident of Chitra, Deoghar, died near the Bhurugia overbridge of the Mahuda-Rajganj forelane.

May 10: Faisal Khan (19) of Madina Nagar of Wasseypur died near Bhooli Mod.

May 10: Sukhdev Das (47), resident of Dumra Ambedkar Tola of Barora police station area, died near Dumra Raja Talab.

May 10: Santosh Kumar Rajwar, a resident of Rajganj, died in a bike accident near Modidih on the Balliapur-Sindri road.

May 12: Death of Thupula Devi (55) near Kalipur Asanbani on Balliapur-Sindri road. rest on page 08

May 20: ECL worker Birju Ram (55) died at NH to Gopinathpur turn of Nirsa police station area.

May 26: Shakeel, a resident of Fatehpur, died near Kamta Garage on GT Road under Topchanchi police station area.

May 26: Gulzar Khan (46) of Godda district died when his car fell into a drain on the Phusbangla-Putki road.

May 28: Anisha Khatoon (22) died at Godatopa Barwatand in Balliapur Road. My cousin Sajid Ansari (23) in coma.

Niyamat Sheikh of Jharkhand was buried among the people when the train overturned, then he saw a ray of hope in Dhanbad