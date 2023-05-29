Terror of policemen during President Draupadi Murmu’s visit, misbehavior with common people in the name of security

Ranchi: President Draupadi Murmu was in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on 24, 25 and 26 May. Thousands of armed and lathi party policemen were deployed for their security. Barricading was done at hundreds of places. Barricading was done in the branch road connecting to the main road. Where barricading was done, policemen were put in security there. The policemen engaged in security in barricading left no stone unturned in misbehaving with the common people.

During this, the drivers of the vehicles living seven to eight feet away from the barricades were not only abused, but also physically assaulted. A manager working in an automobile coming to the main road from under the Dibdih bridge told that a policeman, while abusing him, asked him to stay behind. Similarly, at Argora Chowk, a young man who had to come to Raj Hospital to donate blood, was also not allowed to come.

He was also abused and misbehaved with. The young man somehow reached Raj Hospital. At Kishoreganj Chowk, a Prasad distributor was trying to bring coconut from his scooty. He was standing far away from the barricading, yet the policeman reached there and stopped him and fired two-three shots. Other people standing there also opposed it. People said that this kind of behavior of the policemen should reach the senior police officers, so that the policemen do not behave like this in future.