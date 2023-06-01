Terror of wild elephant in Sursu valley of capital Ranchi, attack on auto and bike, see photos

terror of wild elephant

rural area or urban area everywhere wild elephants The terror of These days the terror of wild elephant was seen in Angada of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. In fact, a wild elephant attacked an auto and bike rider in the middle of the road in Sursu Valley. After the attack, people ran away after saving their lives. There is no news of any casualty in this attack. But the auto and bike were completely damaged by the elephant and stood in the middle of the road.

Due to the sudden elephant attack, the people riding in the auto and bike left the vehicle and somehow escaped from there after saving their lives. But the wild elephant ruined the daily use items and food items kept in the auto.

After damaging the vehicles, the wild elephant stood in the middle of the road. Due to which the traffic on Gola-Korambe road was completely stopped for one hour. Seeing the elephant on the road, people returned back.

Social worker Shyamsundar Bedia had reached the spot as soon as he got information about this incident and demanded compensation from the Forest Department for the loss and to drive away the wild elephant from the area.

Here, the villagers said that this elephant, troubled by the loss of her child, has been attacking people continuously for the last several days. Also, she comes to the village during the day itself. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of panic in Sursu, Harjalum and other villages. Along with this, it was said that even a day ago, this elephant had reached Harjalum village in the daylight itself.

Please tell that this incident took place on Wednesday at 4 pm. In this attack, the auto belonged to Shankar Bedia of Bandhuwadih and the bike to Jairam Bedia of Matkamdih. Everyone was returning to their homes. During this, the elephant had attacked.