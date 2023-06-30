Terror of wild elephants in East Singhbhum, an elderly man was killed by an elephant in Chakulia

East Singhbhum, Ravi Kumar : Dubai Soren (65 years), who came out of his house to defecate at around 4:30 am on Friday morning, died due to an elephant attack in Makadi village of Badamara Panchayat of Chakulia in East Singhbhum district. After getting the information, the team of Forest Department reached the spot under the leadership of Forester Kalyan Mahato. Enraged by the repeated deaths due to elephant attacks, the villagers surrounded the forest personnel. The villagers stopped the forest workers from lifting the dead body. Village head Ishwar Tudu said that until the DFO reaches the spot and takes concrete steps to get rid of the problem of elephants, the dead body will not be allowed to rise. He said that till then the team of forest department and police administration will also have to stay the same.

Information was received that Dubai had left his house in the morning to defecate. He was washing his hands and feet in a well located about 100 meters away from the house. only then in the number of 5-6 wild elephants surrounded him. Dubai also tried to run away but he could not save himself from the elephant attack and he died on the spot. After this incident, Dubai’s wife Salma Soren is in a bad condition by crying. Salma told that she has a daughter. Who has been married. Husband and wife lived alone at home. After the departure of her husband, now she has become completely destitute.

Wild elephants killed 7 in two months

Wild elephants have killed three people in Chakulia within 20 days. Talking about the year 2023, so far 7 people have lost their lives in Chakulia, Dhalbhumgarh and Bahragoda under Chakulia forest area due to elephant attack. All the seven deaths due to elephant attacks took place in the month of May and June of the year 2023 only. The people of the area are very scared due to this incident.

According to the figures of the Forest Department, 25 to 30 wild elephants are frozen in the forest around the spot. Forest personnel told that for the last two-three days a herd of wild elephants is roaming in Badamara forest and the surrounding areas. On getting the information, they also reach to drive away the elephants. Elephants have been chased all through the night of Thursday. Early in the morning, 5-6 wild elephants targeted Dubai Soren who had gone out for defecation in the village near Makadi Canal.

List of dead due to elephant attack in the year 2023

Temir Sabar on Jharkhand West Bengal border near Maurabandhi of Chakulia on 14th May

Mangal Murmu in Dholabeda village of Bahragora on 22 May

28 May Madan Mahato in Rajbandh village of Chakulia

June 2 Kanan Munda in Nayadih village of Dhalbhumgarh

Saban Baske in Chakulia’s Mayurnachni on June 9

17th Jun Chakulia’s Kaliyam doing Prabhati

30 June Chakulia’s Makadi dubai Soren