Terror suspect escapes British prison

British police have issued an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating a 21-year-old man who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 7. The escaped individual, Daniel Abed Khalife, was on remand at HMP Wandsworth, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism, Official Secrets Act offenses, and allegations of spying in favor of the Iranian Islamist regime.

According to initial inquiries by the Metropolitan Police, Khalife is believed to have escaped from the prison at approximately 07:50hrs on the stated date. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white checkered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots. Khalife is described as having a slim build, short brown hair, and standing around 6 feet 2 inches tall.

A former soldier with the British Army, Khalife faces two charges of breaching the Official Secrets Act and one charge of planting a fake bomb at an RAF base in Stafford. There are suspicions that Khalife may have been involved in espionage on behalf of Iran, as reported by British newspaper The Telegraph.

The Metropolitan Police has indicated that Khalife has links to the Kingston area of southwest London, and it is believed that he may still be in the London area, although he could have traveled farther.

As a result of enhanced port security measures, delays have been observed at airports and other exit points from the UK, and a major coastbound highway has been temporarily closed.

Members of the public who spot Khalife are advised not to approach him and should instead call 999 immediately, quoting reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, emphasized that there is no information indicating that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public. However, the public is urged to avoid approaching him and to call 999 if they see him.