Terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam, had revealed their identity by posting video on social media

Srinagar : A terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that during this operation in Huwara area of ​​South Kashmir district, a personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police was also injured. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that one terrorist has been killed during an encounter by security forces today. He said that the slain terrorist has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone. Arms and ammunition, a pistol, a grenade etc. have been recovered from the encounter site.

Identity mentioned in the video before being piled up

Minutes before he was killed in an encounter with security forces, a purported video of terrorist Adil Majeed had surfaced on social media, in which he claimed to be associated with the Al-Badr organization and gave his name, police in the Kashmir zone said. Adil Majeed was told loan. He is seen showing a pistol in the video. He said in the video that my name is Adil Majeed Lone. I am a resident of Huwara village of Kulgam district and associated with Al-Badr organization. I have been working for that for a long time.

Huge amount of arms and ammunition recovered

According to the news agency ANI, on Tuesday morning, the police of Kashmir zone told that a terrorist has been killed during the encounter in Kulgam. A large quantity of objectionable material including arms and ammunition was recovered from him. He said that the terrorist killed by the security forces during an encounter today has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone.

Army-police launched joint operation

On the other hand, an Indian Army official told that the army and the police had started a joint operation in the area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to the army, the area was cordoned off. The terrorist was detected and the encounter started. One terrorist was killed, a pistol etc. has been recovered from him.