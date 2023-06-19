Testing labs will be built in all agricultural universities of UP, farmers’ organic-natural products will be verified

Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Agricultural Produce Market Council in Lucknow on Monday. CM Yogi said that the efforts being made by the State Agricultural Production Market Council keeping in mind the interest of the farmers are commendable. Even after minimizing the mandi fee, there is a good contribution of the mandis in the collection from the revenue. In the financial year 2021-22, where there was an income of Rs 614 crore. Whereas in 2022-23, there was an income of Rs 1520.95 crore. In the first two months of the current financial year, a revenue of Rs 251.61 crore has been collected so far. Revenue collection from mandis has increased even after the mandi fee is minimum.

Order to set up tissue culture laboratory

The CM directed the officers to set up a tissue culture laboratory at Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj (Ayodhya) to make quality planting material, quality planting of horticulture crops disease-free, to make crops globally competitive. To be done This laboratory should be established in a vast campus of at least 03 hectares. Funds for this will be arranged by the Mandi Parishad. Chief Minister Farmers Scholarship Scheme is proving very useful. Presently, monthly scholarship of Rs.3000 is being provided to the students of agriculture and home science in 05 universities and 23 colleges.

Kisan mandis will be built

Agriculture and Technology University, Banda, Aligarh Muslim University, Rani Laxmibai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi and Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and 37 other colleges should also be included in this to give benefits of the scheme to maximum number of youth. Outlets of organic and natural products are currently established at the divisional headquarters. Keeping in view the convenience of the farmers, the state government has constructed a large number of rural Haat Peth and modern Kisan Mandis. According to the regional needs, new Haat Peth and Kisan Mandis should be constructed.

Instructions for proper arrangement of lighting in mandis

Chief Minister Yogi directed that there should be proper arrangement of lighting in the mandis. There should be no water logging situation. Take full care of the convenience of the farmers and there should be good arrangements for the security of agricultural crops. Keep adequate arrangements for toilets and drinking water. Many policy efforts are being made by the state government to promote agriculture and food processing. Planned work is also being done to encourage natural farming. An ‘Agri Mall’ is being set up in the capital Lucknow to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce, branding of the product and proper market. Please expedite action in this regard. Farmers will be able to sell their fruits and vegetables directly in Agri Mall.