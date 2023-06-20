‘Thank you Modi ji’ conference begins, government’s achievements told to backward classes, workers will go door to door

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party Backward Classes Morcha’s ‘Thank you Modi ji conference’ started from Lucknow on Tuesday. Morcha’s national president K.K. Laxman said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the economic and social upliftment of the deprived, victimized and exploited sections of the society. Everyone’s support, everyone’s development, this is the main mantra of the Modi government.

Of. Laxman said that in the last 9 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has not only connected the deprived and exploited classes with the mainstream but has also empowered them. Today, world’s leading economists, analysts and thinkers are all saying in one voice that 21st century is India’s century. Today the whole world is full of faith in India.

The nine main pillars of the nine years of PM Modi’s government have been service, good governance, poor welfare, innovation, strong will, zero tolerance on corruption and terrorism, policy initiatives, bold decisions, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. In this sequence, OBC Morcha is organizing Thanks Modi conference in all 17 metropolitan cities in Uttar Pradesh’s Maha Sampark Abhiyan.

He said that in the mass-public relations campaign, every worker of the Backward Classes Morcha has to go door-to-door to tell that all the opposition parties, including the SP-BSP and the Congress, have only benefited their families by taking the votes of the backward classes. Parties like SP-BSP-Congress, which do the politics of the backward classes took votes from the backward classes but encouraged the politics of appeasement.

OBC Morcha state president Narendra Kashyap said that Prime Minister Modi’s family is 140 crore Indians. That MP is also from our Uttar Pradesh. That’s why the responsibility of us residents of Uttar Pradesh increases even more. After the formation of the BJP government at the center, the budget for the backward classes has been increased by 41 percent. Chief Minister Yogi has also done the work of giving 41 percent participation by giving the post of minister to 22 backward society MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Kashyap said that when the Congress, SP and BSP governments are in power, they exploit the backward class people. When she separates from power, she pretends to be a benefactor of the backward society. The backward and extremely backward society has now become aware and has come to know that only Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath have the capacity to take decisions in their interest.

The Backward Classes Commission was quickly formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An arrangement of Rs 150 crore has been made this year for marriage grant to the people of backward society. In order to make education accessible to the boys and girls of backward and very backward society, hostels were constructed in Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur for the students belonging to backward classes. Altogether there are 105 hostels.

In this year’s budget of the UP government, an increase of Rs 527 crore has been made for the backward classes. The UP government is continuously working for the society through O Label Computer Training Scheme, Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, UP Vishwakarma Samman Yojana etc. for the students of backward classes. MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, BJP OBC Morcha State Vice President Viranjeev Chaurasia, General Secretary Vinod Yadav, Neeraj Gupta, Jyoti Soni, Shivnayak Verma, Ramchandra Rajput, Ganesh Verma, Vijay Rishi Chaurasia, Vijay Gupta were present in the program.