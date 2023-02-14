The tenth meeting of the contact group on the armament of Ukraine in the Rammstein format began in Brussels on February 14. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Strana.ua edition.

“Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has already arrived at the meeting, where he met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin,” the publication says.

Reznikov flew to the meeting earlier, on February 13. In social networks, he listed the issues that make up the agenda of the meeting. It included the protection of the Ukrainian sky, including with the help of an aviation platform; the development of a “tank coalition”; formation of safety margins for ammunition; Ukrainian military training; logistics, repair and maintenance of weapons.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that on February 14, during a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels, the issue of supplying combat aircraft to Kiev would be considered, but the priority was to send not aircraft, but already promised military equipment, including armored vehicles. He also added that the provision of fighters to Ukraine does not make the North Atlantic Alliance a party to the conflict.

Recently, a number of Western countries have been actively discussing the possibility of supplying modern fighters for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On February 8, during a visit to London, during a speech in the British Parliament, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv. He said that the fighters would become “wings of freedom”, and also called for increased sanctions against Russia.

In turn, Mikhail Sheremet, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from Crimea, expressed the opinion that by supplying weapons to Ukraine, Western countries are pushing the world towards an apocalypse. The parliamentarian noted that the West is mistaken if it counts on the victory of Ukraine, saturating it with deadly weapons.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western supplies to Kyiv and pointed out that they could lead to a serious escalation of the conflict. So, on February 1, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed confidence that statements about the supply of fighter jets to Kiev would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime” and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

